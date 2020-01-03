Frances R. Yasvin
Frances R. Yasvin, 83, of Fitzwilliam, died peacefully after a period of declining health in the Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Rochester, on Dec. 17, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1936, in Hempstead, N.Y. She was raised by Charles and Theresea Rosploch. Frances was raised and educated locally and graduated from Hinsdale High School with the class of 1955. She would later work as an antiques dealer for many years in the Old Village Schoolhouse. She and her husband, Tom, owned and operated the Hearth Restaurant and Pub in Fitzwilliam from 1979 to 1984. Frances served as the Supervisor of the Checklist in Fitzwilliam for many years as well, something that she was very proud of.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by: her brothers: Charles, George and William; her sister, Rose; and by her loving son, David Yasvin, who died in 1985.
Survivors include: her loving husband, Thomas Yasvin, of Fitzwilliam; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Stephen Legere, of Swanzey; her grandchildren: Jenelle Byrnes and Caleb Legere; her great-granddaughters: Savannah and Brynlee; her sister, Julia Sienko; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St., Jaffrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 55 School St., Troy. All are welcomed to meet directly at church. Burial will be private for the family at a later date.
To share a memory or offer condolences to Frances’ family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.