Frances R. (Brosque) Hull, 77, of Troy and formerly of Winchendon, Mass., passed away on March 5, 2021. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health at Wachusett Manor in Gardner, Mass. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).