Frances R. Hull

Frances R. (Brosque) Hull, 77, a longtime resident of Troy and formerly of Winchendon, Mass., died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wachusett Manor in Gardner, Mass. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Frances was born the daughter of the late Rita (Costello) and Edward Brosque on June 4, 1943, in Fitchburg, Mass. She was educated in Salem, Mass., and graduated from Salem High School with the class of 1960. She went on in her studies attaining an associate of arts in business from the secretarial school in Salem, Mass. On July 20, 1962, she exchanged vows with Robert “Cliff” C. Hull in Amesbury, Mass. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. The Hull’s have been married for 58 years. She was employed at Simplex Grinnell in Westminster, Mass., as an administrative assistant for many years before her retirement in 2005.
Frances enjoyed the art of ceramics and created many beautiful pieces throughout the years. She also enjoyed reading, NASCAR, going to the beach, camping, fishing and birdwatching. She loved going to the Big E in West Springfield, Mass., when the fall would arrive. Frances was also an animal lover, especially of her dog, Daisy. She gave freely of her time to participate in the Canal Sportsman Club in Bourne, Mass., and the Fitzwilliam Sportsmans Club.
Mrs. Hull is survived by her husband, Robert “Cliff” Hull, of Troy; her children: Mary F. Cote of Templeton, Mass.; Clifford A. Hull of Fitzwilliam, and her former daughter-in-law who remained family, Justine Warner, of Keene; and Russell E. Hull and his wife, Kim, of Gardner, Mass.; a brother, Stephen Brosque, and his wife, Nancy, of New Ipswich; and seven grandchildren: Christina Roche, Michael Cote Jr., Kenneth Cote, Kyle Hull, Corrie Hull, Russell Hull and Tiffany Chase. Frances also had numerous great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. In keeping with CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required in the funeral chapel. Burial will be private at the family lot in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery, Troy, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Frances R. Hull to New Hampshire Food Bank, 70 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester NH 03109. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
