Frances Potter
Frances (Neale) Potter, 97, of Keene passed away June 1, 2020.
She was born in Andover, Mass., on Jan. 14, 1923, the daughter of Harry and Eleanor Stumpfel Neale. Her early life was spent in New Canaan, Conn., where she graduated from local schools, and from the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City in 1942.
She lived in various New England locations before moving to Keene in 1971. She was employed as a trust officer by Fleet Bank (formerly Indian Head National Bank), retiring in 1988.
During her years in Keene she served the community in many ways: as clerk of the school district, board member of the Keene Senior Citizens, Salvation Army, Monadnock Volunteer Center, Hospice of Cheshire County and The Woodward Home. She was named Citizen of the Year by the Keene Chamber of Commerce in 1992 in recognition of her services. She volunteered at Cheshire Medical Center and Keene Public Library into her mid-90s.
Frances is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Robert Bettcher, of Raymond; and her sons and daughters-in-law: David and Christina Potter of Durham; Robert and Heidi Potter of Guilford, Vt., Alan and Ruth-Ann Potter of Danbury, Conn.; and David and Carol White of Clinton, N.Y. She lovingly fulfilled the role of “Gramma” and “Great-Gramma” to 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a local charity of one’s choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.