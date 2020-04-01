Frances M. Thibault
Frances M. (Golec) Thibault, 73, passed away on March 29, 2020, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner.
She was born July 10, 1946, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Peter and Frances Golec. She grew up in Bellows Falls and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1964. She enjoyed spending summers with her aunt and uncle, Donald and Sophie McKenny, and cousins in Lynn, Mass., and at their camp in Grafton, Vt. She was a longtime resident of Alstead.
During high school she worked as a cashier at the Bellows Falls Cash Market. After graduation she worked at the Bellows Falls Trust Company and then moved to Deep River, Conn., to live with her aunt and uncle, Stephanie and Edward Giza. While there she was employed at the Middlesex Hospital. Upon returning to Bellows Falls she became employed at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
In September of 1976 she married Paul A. Thibault. Together they operated the Alstead Village Store for many years. Upon her husband’s passing in 1993, Frances continued to run the Alstead Village Store for several years. After selling the store, Frances worked for a short time for Home Health Care Services in the Fall Mountain area. She also volunteered her time working as a bookkeeper at the rectory of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Charlestown for several years. She found solace in working at the church and made several close friends while there who will dearly miss her.
Frances is survived by her daughters: Kristin Thibault and her fiance, Marc LeBlanc, of Drewsville; Bethany Thibault and her sons, Avery, Julius and Elijah Martin, of Brattleboro; her stepson, Mark Thibault, and his wife, Kim, of Wilton, and their sons Brandon, Justin and Michael; her stepson, Glen Thibault, and his wife, Kelly, of Lewiston, Maine, and their daughters, Amber and Erika; her brothers: Peter Golec and his wife, Ellen, of Saxtons River, Vt.; and Stanley Golec and his wife, Victoria, of Bellows Falls; and her sisters: Jane Golec of Bellows Falls; Theresa (Terri) Szklennik and her husband, Martin, of Walpole; Catherine (Casey) Knight and her husband, Russell, of Laconia; and Mary Trombly and her husband, George, of Springfield, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews.
Frances was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and cousin. She loved spending time with all of them, but especially her grandchildren, Avery, Julius and Elijah. Frances contributed much of her time in the community that she loved and will be missed by many.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be for the immediate family only, with burial in the Alstead Center Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
