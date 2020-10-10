Frances Louise Slavin Szmit, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Aug. 14, 1939, in Lowell, Mass., to John Slavin and Margaret (Carpenter) Slavin, Frances grew up in the Lowell-Chelmsford, Mass., area and attended Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, Mass.
On May 21, 1960, she married Frederick Andrew Szmit, also of Lowell, Mass., who predeceased her in 2018. The couple adopted two children, Kathleen Anne and Andrew Michael, in 1968 and 1969, respectively, embarking on a life of much joy and laughter, centered around their home in Walpole.
The family shared many adventures, including hiking trips to Mount Sunapee, annual vacations to Moody Beach, Maine, and many more destinations through the years, including California and a family cruise to the Bahamas in 2010 to celebrate Fran and Fred’s 50th anniversary.
Fran was a talented seamstress who sewed dozens of masterful Halloween costumes when her children were young, and also made clothing and dolls for each. Fran also painted and was a skilled crafter specializing in greeting cards. She did her best never to forget someone’s birthday and kept a stack of cards on hand for that purpose.
When grandchildren Ryan K. Wilder and Logan J. Szmit joined the family in 1993 and 2002, Fran and Fred doted on each, taking them on many boat rides around Spofford Lake, where they had moved in 1992. Ryan proved an excellent traveling companion for his Nana, venturing to Canada, Georgia and various historical sites along the Eastern Seaboard. Logan enjoyed numerous visits to the Montshire Museum in Vermont with his Nana.
Fran is survived by her children, grandchildren and many longtime friends who enriched her life immensely.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro, with Fr. Justin Baker, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Friedsam Cemetery in Chesterfield. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.
Donations in Fran’s name may be made to Joan’s Pantry, P.O. Box 148, Chesterfield NH 03443.
To share a memory or send messages of condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
