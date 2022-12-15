Frances L. Stickney

Frances Louise Stickney, precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Dec. 4, 2022, in Peterborough.
She was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Saugus, Mass., to James Farrar and Eleanor Freeman. Fran grew up in Salem (N.H.) and graduated from Woodbury High School in 1944 and Burnett Business College in 1947. She married Raymond Graham Stickney on Oct. 25, 1947, and together they raised two sons until 1961 when Ray passed away.
Frances was a wonderful and dedicated single mother to their boys. In 1968, she moved the family to Peterborough after a devastating house fire destroyed their family home. This is where she began her new career as a Postmaster, retiring in 2003.
Shortly after retirement, Fran went on a three-week rafting trip down the Colorado River, which is just one example of her love for adventure. She enjoyed exploring dirt roads with her husband, Ray, and annual camping trips with her boys.
Fran has been a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints since 1970 and she served in many responsibilities and ministered to many, including serving a full-time mission for 18 months in St. Louis. Her life was filled with service and was an expression of her love for the Savior by following His example. She was also a member of the Marlborough Garden Club and was very fond of baking and decorating cakes for weddings. Fran enjoyed being with her granddaughters and was able to enjoy gatherings with many of her 12 great-grandchildren.
Frances is predeceased by her parents, James and Eleanor Farrar; her husband, Raymond Stickney; and her son, Ronald Stickney.
She is survived by her son, Keith Stickney, of Manchester; four granddaughters: Kristen Legeyt of Concord, Sarah Judd of Cedar Park, Texas, Janine Blaisdell of Orem, Utah, and Gretchen Higgins of Troy; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 65 Old Bennington Road, Peterborough. There are no visiting hours. All are welcome to attend the funeral and greet the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.