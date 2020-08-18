Frances Elizabeth Gregory, 69, formerly of Rindge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough.
Elizabeth was born in Rindge on Nov. 10, 1950, the daughter of Lewis Lawson Gregory Sr. and Eleanor Alice Whitney. She attended schools locally. Elizabeth loved to write stories and poems, some of which were published.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Richard “Ricky” J. Dunchus Jr.; and by her grandparents, Harry S. and Maude (Pratt) Whitney, whom she dearly loved.
She will be missed dearly by her brother, Lewis L. Gregory Jr., and his wife, Lynn, whom she considered one of her sisters, of Rindge; she is also survived by her brother, Carl D. Dunchus, of Brattleboro; her sisters: Angie Haliday and her husband, Mark, of Colorado; and Tena (Dunchus) Kangas and her husband, Wally, of Greenville; her aunt, Norma Whitney, of Dublin; a niece, Mercedes Cutchins, whom she loved dearly; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A special cousin, Debbie Whitney, of Dublin, was a good friend to her during her life.
At her request, there will be no calling hours and all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share photographs, memories or condolences with Elizabeth’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
