Frances Elizabeth (Day) Bolles, 100, of Keene, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Born in Colebrook on Sept. 19, 1919, she was the daughter of Blanche M. (Alls) and Edwin C. Day. She made her home at 62 Nims Road, Keene, and 1600 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, Fla., until going to Keene Center, 677 Court St., Keene.
She graduated from Colebrook Academy in 1937 and Keene State College in 1941, receiving a bachelor of science and later a master equivalent degree. She taught home economics, English, general science and civics at Fitzwilliam Junior High School for three years, home economics at Walpole High School for six years, home economics at Keene Junior High School for two years and home economics at Keene High School for 16 years. She was the department head of home economics for Keene Junior and Senior High Schools and helped plan the Keene Vocational Building with the business and mechanic arts department heads.
She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene, served as a trustee, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a former 4-H Club Leader. She was a former member of the American Home Economics Association, N.H. Vocational Association, County Retired Teachers Association, State Retired Teachers Association, AARP, Delta Kappa Gamma, Beech Hill Home Demonstration Group, NARFE and DAR.
She was interested in genealogy, collecting stamps and covered bridges post cards, needlework and cross stitching.
She is survived by her two sons: Walter E. Bolles, husband of Theresa Lounder, of Bethel, Penn.; and John A. Bolles, husband of Wendy Bolles, of Sullivan; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Bolles; her sisters: Carlene Woodbury and Eleanor Fassett; her daughter-in-law, Rosanne M. Bolles; and a grandson, Hayden Bolles.
