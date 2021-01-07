Frances Anna Reed, of Stoddard, died peacefully at her family home on Dec. 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. She had recently received the town’s cane for being the oldest living resident!
The daughter of the late Wilmer and Ida Mae (Hudson) Reed, Frances was born in Bradford on July 15, 1921, and raised in Stoddard. She attended area schools, skipping grades as she advanced. After graduation, she worked in woolen mills in Swanzey and Troy. During World War II, Frances proudly helped the war effort by making GI boots in Keene. At that time, she married Wano Paronen, who served in the U.S. Navy. They resided in Keene and had two children.
By 1958 she married Albert J. DeLong, who served in the U.S. Army. Al was the love of her life! They moved from Keene to West Chester, Pa. They enjoyed many years together flipping houses before it was fashionable. In 1983, Frances and Al returned to her “family farm” in Stoddard. They had one son.
After Al’s death, she remained a single mom for nearly 10 years. She then married Dennis Carlisle in 1997. He died in 2017. They had no children.
Her daughter, Judith, and son, Peter Paronen, predeceased her. She also outlived her sister, Barbara (Reed) Morrell, and brother, Raymond Reed. Frances is survived by her son, Albert Peter DeLong, of Stoddard, and her guardian/nephew, David Morrell. She also leaves her niece, Pauline (Morrell) Fujii, and nephew, Lloyd Morrell.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge her loyal and caring home aides, especially Douglas and Jossie Summerton, and Nathaniel Fouser, who created a secure and loving environment for Frances and her son, as well as the hospice personnel of the Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services.
The DiLuzio, Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes graciously handled all arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the family’s discretion.
Contributions in memory of Frances can be made to area hospice organizations or other worthy organizations of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.