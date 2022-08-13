Frances A. LaCoste

The huge heart and compassionate soul of Frances A. (Haarmann) LaCoste, 67, of Gilsum, will be greatly missed with her passing on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, with her family at her side at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston following a brief illness.
Her parents, George and Margaret (Lonie) Haarmann, welcomed their daughter, one of 10 children, into the world on Dec. 21, 1954, in Bronx, N.Y. Frances grew up in New York.
She later resided in Louisiana for several years before returning to the area, residing for the past 30 years in Troy, and later in Gilsum.
Frances worked for 25 years in CSR at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She was a woman of great faith and a devoted parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She enjoyed crocheting, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” and tracing her ancestry. Her greatest joy in her life was her family, especially her grandkids.
Frances is survived by her children: Robert D. LaCoste of Gilsum; Anthony F. LaCoste of Gilsum; and Kayla May and her husband, Bradley, of Sullivan; her stepchildren, Roger D. LaCoste Jr. and Renee LaCoste, both of Texas; her grandchildren, Harrison, Ivan, Blaze, Kayla, Madison and Zane; her great-grandchildren, Ian and Wrenley; her brothers and sisters, William “Bill” Haarmann of South Carolina, Johnny Haarmann of Florida, Thomas Haarmann and his wife, Sally, of Texas, Albert Haarmann of Texas and Ida Midyette of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 23 years, Roger D. LaCoste; her brothers, Arthur Haarmann and Edward Haarmann; and her sisters, Nora Windley and Margaret Busby, predeceased her.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. LaCoste’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168.