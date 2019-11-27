Forrest L. Patenaude
Forrest L. Patenaude, 64, of Spofford, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
His parents, William J. and Shelia M. (Blanchard) Patenaude welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 21, 1955, at the U.S. Naval Air Base Station in Lakehurst, N.J., where his father was stationed while serving in the Marine Corps. Being the child of a Marine Corps father found Forrest residing in many places while growing up. He attended high school in Havelock, N.C., where he excelled in football and track. His family moved to Keene, where Forrest completed his senior year at Keene High School, graduating in 1973. He attended Keene State College before transferring to Concordia College in Bronxville, N.Y., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. Having a great thirst for knowledge, Forrest earned two master’s degrees, one in systems management in 1985 from the University of Southern California, and a second in logistics management in 1997 from the Ft. Lee Army Logistic Management College in Virginia. As a Marine, Forrest was stationed at Camp Pendleton for eight years, serving in many areas throughout Asia and the Pacific. While stationed in Okinawa, his active service ended in January of 1987, earning him the rank of Captain. He continued to work as a logistics manager for the Department of Defense as a civilian in Okinawa. Returning to the Keene area for a short stint, he then worked in Kuwait, Guam and Georgia for the Department of Defense.
Forrest felt at home anywhere he was in the world. He especially loved fishing, whether it was deep sea on the “Tickler” in Guam, a boat he worked tirelessly refurbishing; trout fishing on Spofford Lake, or any body of water he passed. He was an avid reader and always had a project around the house. He perfected the art of grilling and loved having family and friends around.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 30 years, Dianne (Slanetz) Patenaude, whom he married on July 28, 1989; his children: Michayla Morton and her husband, Mike, of Keene; Benjamin McCarthy and his wife, Sylvie, of Keene; Jason McCarthy of Keene; Carolynn Patenaude and her partner, Todd Bassett, of Spofford; his grandchildren: Marissa Morton and Gavin Morton; his parents, of Spofford; his siblings: Billy Patenaude and his partner, Jim, Narkiewicz, of Tilton, Mike Patenaude and his wife, Kathy, of Brattleboro; Donna Blanchard and her husband, Todd, of Keene; Deena Getty, of Keene; Patrick Patenaude, of Westmoreland; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved sidekick, his dog, River.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at noon at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. A light lunch will be served in the parlor after the service. There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Patenaude’s memory to the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene 03431; or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, Md. 20785, or online to the Epilepsy Foundation. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.