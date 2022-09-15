Forrest E. Hodgdon

Forrest E. “Eugene” Hodgdon, 77, a resident of Keene and formerly of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the familiar surroundings of his home.
He was born on March 12, 1945, to the late Mildred (Demerse) Leonard and Edwin Hodgdon Sr. in Gilsum. Gene was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1963.
Forrest worked for UNFI Foods as a truck driver for 18 years until he retired in 2008. He was also a private truck driver for 10 years, along with working for A and L Trucking Company out of West Swanzey for five years.
Gene had a passion for watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots games. He also loved NASCAR, bowling, playing cribbage and going to flea markets and collecting antiques.
Mr. Hodgdon is survived by his three children: Elizabeth Vorce and her husband, Timothy, of Jaffrey; Willard T. Hodgdon and his wife, Susan, of Keene; and Mike I. Hodgdon of Swanzey; and his four siblings: Edwin Hodgdon Jr. of Loris, S.C.; Christine Montgomery of Hinsdale; Rebecca Buglione of Forked River, N.J.; and Roberta Pertin of Rochester. Gene is also survived by his six grandchildren: Samantha Donaldson, Rachel Donaldson, Ronald Hodgdon, Thomas Hodgdon, Tyanna Hodgdon and Michael J Hodgdon; along with his three great-grandchildren, Dameon Lorette, Kylie Hodgdon and Thomas Hodgdon; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Forrest is now rejoined with his parents, along with his two siblings, Carl Chamberlin and Charlotte Phillips.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Centennial Hill Cemetery, Centennial Road, Gilsum.
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to the Rise for Baby and Family Foundation, 147 Washington St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).