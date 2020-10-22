Florence Zeno

Florence (DeBellis) Zeno, 94, died on Oct. 16, 2020, at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough.
Flo, born in Boston, was a working mother who raised two children with her husband, John R. Zeno Sr., in the Boston area. She and her husband later moved to Dunedin, Fla., where she lived for 40 years.
When Flo was 65, her husband and son, John R. Zeno Jr., both died within a three-month period. She then took care of her own mother for a year. Flo continued to work until the age of 70, retiring from a 30-year career as a bank teller. After retiring from banking, she began working as a crossing guard in Dunedin and continued working until she was 82 years old.
Flo was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Dunedin, where she was a lay Eucharist Minister, altar server and a participant in many religious, outreach and social church groups. She found great enjoyment in working as a volunteer usher for more than 20 years at Ruth Eckerd Performing Arts Center in Clearwater, Fla.
Flo filled her life with work, volunteerism, personal growth activities and spending happy days on the beach with friends. She relocated to New Hampshire in 2015 to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Carl Mabbs-Zeno, of Peterborough. Her wish was that she be remembered. She endeared herself to everyone she met with her humor and affectionate nature so she will be remembered by many. She received extraordinary, loving care at Summerhill Assisted Living. Her family is greatly comforted in knowing how well she was cared for throughout her time at Summerhill, but especially during this period of restricted family visitation due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
A funeral mass will be held in Boston. She will be interred at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor, Fla., beside the graves of her husband and son.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.