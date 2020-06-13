Florence T. Dixon
Florence T. Dixon, 93, of Hinsdale Heights, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, died peacefully Thursday morning, June 11, 2020, in the comfort of her home following a period of declining health.
Florence was born in Ashuelot on April 10, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Pulaski) Wasileski. She was raised and educated in Ashuelot, attending Thayer High School in Winchester.
She worked as an office clerk in the billing department at The Brattleboro Reformer, from where she retired after 20 years of service. Following her retirement, she continued to work on a part-time basis for The Reformer in their mailroom.
Florence was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hinsdale and was an active member of the Catholic Daughters Association. She loved crafts, especially crocheting and knitting. She always cherished time spent with her family, especially during the holidays.
On Nov. 27, 1947, in Ashuelot, she married Kenneth G. Dixon, who predeceased her in 2006.
Survivors include two sons: Kenneth G. Dixon Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Spofford; and Terry Dixon and his wife, Nancy, of Brattleboro; one sister, Stella Lindsey, of Manchester; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Dixon, in 1984; two brothers: Kenneth and Chester Wasileski; and a sister, Sophie Dominick.
Due to the current national pandemic, graveside committal services in St. Joseph’s Cemetery will be private for the immediate family. A memorial mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale will be conducted at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Florence’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 976, White River Jct. VT 05001.
To share a memory of Florence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
