Florence J. Cooke

Florence J. (Pratt) Cooke, 87, a longtime resident of Roxbury, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, following a period of declining health at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Keene, the daughter of the late Geo and Mellie (Goodnow) Pratt.
She had a long career working for Schleicher and Schuell prior to retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and gardening.
She is survived by her four sons: Harold R. Cooke III and his wife, Linda; Arnold S. Cooke and his wife, Lori; Allen L. Cooke and his wife, Cindy; and Glenn T. Cooke and his wife, Carol; as well as many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Raymond Cooke Jr.; and by her siblings.
Services will be held privately with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.og).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Cooke family or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.