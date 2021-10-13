Florence E. Morrarty

Florence Evelyn Morrarty, 84, of Fitzwilliam, passed away peacefully at Langdon Place in Keene on Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born in Elmira, N.Y., to Arthur Eugene and Florence Gladys (Podmore) Taylor on June 17, 1937. She was a proud mother to five loving children: Roxanne, Starr, Rod, Gary and Michelle (Misty).
Florence and her love of life, Willis (Bill) Stearns, moved to Zephyrhills, Fla., where they squaredanced every weekend for more than 25 years, quoting Mom saying, “Best time in her life.”
Florence is preceded by her husband, Stanley; her youngest daughter, Michelle (Misty) Smith; her two brothers, Dick and Anthony Taylor; and the love of her life, Willis “Bill” Stearns.
She is survived by her children: Roxanne Monteverde of Fitzwilliam, Starr Carpenter of Oregon, Rod Pierce of Fitzwilliam, and Gary Pierce of Missouri; her siblings: Arthur Taylor, Dorothy Rose and Patty Martell; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
Visiting hours will be held on Oct.15, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. A Memorial Service to honor her life will take place at 4 p.m.
To share memories, photos or condolences with Florence’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
