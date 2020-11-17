Florence C. Pardus

Florence C. “Flo” Pardus, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020, in Yarmouth, Maine, with her family by her side.
She was the youngest daughter born to the late Eugene and Catherine Hornberger Cloutier on April 3, 1932, in Willimantic, Conn. She was the youngest of nine children. Florence was raised in Willimantic and graduated from Windham (Conn.) High School with the class of 1950.
She moved from Storrs, Conn., and settled in Keene in 1966, where she resided for almost 50 years. Flo earned her bachelor’s degree and master of education from Keene State College and taught 1st grade for many years at Symonds School in Keene. She also worked part-time in pediatrics reception at the Keene Clinic and for the county commissioner’s office after retiring from teaching. Flo loved to stay active and enjoyed traveling, Scottish dancing, hiking, baking, reading, walking and crafting with friends. She enjoyed volunteering at The Community Kitchen food pantry. She was a dedicated caregiver to her sister, Evelyn, for many years.
Flo is survived by her three children: Chris Pardus and his wife, Sandra, of Jamestown, R.I.; Lisa Pardus and her husband, Tom DeLois, of Pownal, Maine; and Julie Pardus-Oakes and her husband, George Oakes, of Durham. She also leaves six grandchildren: Sarah, Alex, Trevor, Tessa, Cooper and Wyatt; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. Please consider making a donation in Florence’s name to one of the following organizations: The Community Kitchen, Inc., 37 Mechanic St., P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431; or The Keene Senior Center, attn: Cameron Tease, 70 Court St. Keene NH 03431.
