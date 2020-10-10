Florence A. (Columb) Crossman, 92, died July 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was the widow of Kenneth G. Crossman. Florence and Kenneth were married 55 years.
Born in Keene, she was the daughter of Fern A. Nichols and Alexander Columb. Florence worked in the textile industry for many years. Additionally, she worked at the National Grange Insurance Co. followed by years of office management for property and storage companies in Virginia and Florida.
Florence was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. She remained a faithful member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod during her lifetime in various communities in which she lived. She was active in evangelism, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and served as a lay missionary in Guatemala and Papua New Guinea.
Florence enjoyed cooking, reading, outdoor activities, Big Band music and dancing. She loved spending time with her family. She and her sisters hosted the Annual Nichols Family Reunion for more than 25 years.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth G. Crossman and his wife, Judy; Cherie Crossman Auger and her husband, Edmund; and Bonnie Crossman Craft and her husband, Daniel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral and graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene followed by interment at Monadnock View Cemetery, 451 Park Ave., Keene. Attendees are required to wear face masks and comply with social distancing guidelines.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Deaconess Ministry, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. To make a donation by mail, make a check payable to “The Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod” or “LCMS.” Write the “Deaconess Ministry” on the memo line of your check, and send to: The Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 66861, St. Louis MO 63166-6861. To make a credit card gift over the phone, you can call the LCMS toll-free gift line (888-930-4438) between 8 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. Central Time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.