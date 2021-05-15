An outdoor memorial service for Fannie Mildred (Pike) Guion, who passed away on April 6, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Keene Church of Christ, 12 Arch St., Keene.
