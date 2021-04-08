Fannie Mildred (Pike) Guion, of Swanzey, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a long and full life.
She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Dec. 15, 1925. She graduated from Harding High School in Bridgeport, Conn., in 1942 and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Wellesley College in 1946. After receiving her degree, she worked at Handy and Harmon, a precious metals refining company in Bridgeport, Conn.
She was an active member of her church and often taught Bible classes. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in a community chorus. It was there she caught the notice of Cedric Guion, of neighboring Trumbull, Conn., whom she married on New Year’s in 1957. From that point on, they were lifetime soulmates. Seeking respite from the congestion and pace of southern Connecticut, the young couple relocated to New Hampshire in 1960, and in 1961 moved into the house in Swanzey which Fannie would call home for the next 60 years. Fannie spent the next several years raising her four children and helping Ced run their general rent-all business.
She was a Cub Scout den mother, Bible school teacher, taxi driver for her kids, storehouse of ancient poetry, term paper typist and general polymath. She was instrumental in starting the Swanzey chapter of the Visiting Nurse Association and throughout her life had a heart for service to her fellow travelers. She loved to garden, and she could often be found hiking through the woods, picking partridge berries, harvesting wild strawberries and stalking the wild asparagus. She inspired her tribe to concoct and bottle homemade root beer, birch beer and various beverages of the dandelion and elderberry varieties. She will be fondly remembered for her keen wit, breadth of knowledge and deep insight. Despite everyone’s suspicion that she was the smartest person in the room, she was never arrogant or condescending. She was unfailingly kind and, as one great-niece recently noted, she always listened.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ced; and her brother, Arthur L. Pike. She is survived by her children: Arthur C. Guion and his wife, Bethany, of Fitzwilliam; Neil P. Guion and his wife, Etta Madden, of Springfield, Mo.; Gary P. Guion and his wife, Paula, of Monroe; and Andrea P. Goodpasture and her husband, Doug, of Springdale, Ark. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family requests that flowers not be sent at this time. Instead, please make a donation in Fannie’s name to any or both of the following charities: Gander Brook Christian Camp (www.ganderbrook.org/donate); or Body and Soul Ministries (www.body-and-soul-ministries.org/donate). Due to COVID-19 and travel considerations, we are postponing her memorial service until a later date to be determined. Please keep an eye on the web page for further information. Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.