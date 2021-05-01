Faith (Corderre) Lang, 89, of Jaffrey and formerly of Troy, passed away on April 27, 2021. She passed peacefully while resting at Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
