Faith Lang died on April 27, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She was 89.
Faith was born on May 14, 1931, to Irene (Corderre) and Franklin J. Lang. She grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School.
She was married to Attorney Emile V. Rocheleau Jr. until Emile’s death in 2012.
Faith attained a Ph.D. in art history from the University of Massachusetts. In 1985 she completed docent training in the education department of the Worcester Art Museum. Information detailing her many years of association with the museum has been kindly provided to us by the retired division director, Aileen, and especially by her longtime colleague, Jan Ewick.
Faith was said to be held in high regard and a valuable resource to fellow docents, teaching them the “inquiry method” to use during museum tours. She specialized in touring adult and college audiences, but was also willing to work with elementary school students from a neighborhood school. “She was a teacher for everyone.”
For years, Faith led art history classes of 6-to-8-week sessions for senior adults in the program, Worcester Institute for Senior Education at Assumption College (University), connecting participants with the Worcester Art Museum.
Faith, Ms. Ewick commented, never let bad weather or the long distance that she traveled keep her from fulfilling her tour obligations or continuing education commitments made to the museum. They could not provide the exact number of tours that Faith provided while a docent but estimated it would be in the hundreds.
Faith made the decision to move to Hillside Village at Keene even before the facility was built and opened. She was a resident of a Prospect Woodward unit at Hillside Village until her April 2021 hospitalization.
She created special programs for “Tours of the Month” at the museum and an example was given of her ability to make art accessible with one such tour, “Pots and Pans,” that demonstrated day-to-day uses of objects to audiences in the ancient galleries section of the museum.
Faith is survived by Emile’s brother, Martin (Carol Ann), of Fitzwilliam; Emile’s sister, Jane Rideout, of Keene; Emile’s son, Michael Rocheleau, of Keene; and her close friend and Jaffrey neighbor of many years, Tamera Zimmerman Colgate.
At Faith’s request there were no services or gatherings held. She is buried in the Mountain View Cemetery in Troy, once again, with Emile and her parents. All services were provided by Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.