A memorial service for F. Kathleen (Fran) Newlan, 82, of Keene, who passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
