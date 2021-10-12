A virtual memorial service for Everett M. Long, 90, of Swanzey, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Daniel Fielders from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, of which Everett had been a longtime member. To join the service, please visit www.Zoom.com and enter ID: 93632761762, password: 173680.
