A graveside service for Everett M. Long, 90, of Swanzey, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, will be held at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. All who knew and loved Everett are welcome to attend.
