A graveside funeral service for Everett “Butch” Knox Jr., who died March 28, 2021, is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Monadnock Mountain View Cemetery in Keene, followed by a celebration at his home in Sullivan. Pastor Todd Layton from the Marlow United Methodist church will officiate.
