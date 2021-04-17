Everett Knox Jr.

Everett “Butch” Knox Jr., of Sullivan, a retired machinist, died suddenly on March 28, 2021, at the age of 78 at his winter home in Venice, Fla.
Butch is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret “Peggy” Knox; his son, John Knox, and his wife, Georgianna, of Sullivan; Gail Cushing, and her husband, Ronald Cushing, of Richmond; and Jennifer Knox-Dassau and her husband, Kenneth Dassau, of Marlow; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; his brothers: Theron Knox of Winchester; and Lougee Knox of Marlow; and his sister, Fern Garrapy, of Marlborough. He is predeceased by his father and mother, Everett and Marion Knox, also of Sullivan; his sisters: Della Cashin of Keene and Gladys Cote of Sullivan; a brother, Randy Knox, of Nashua; and a great-grandson, Dylan Knox.
Butch was born on Oct. 6, 1942, to Everett and Marion Knox of Sullivan. On Oct. 6, 1962, he married Margaret Ann Beliveau in Keene. He worked for 25 years at American Optical until they closed their doors, when he then went to Markem and worked until his retirement in 2006.
Butch was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed his family, riding his Harley Davidson, bowling, golfing and filling the role of Santa for more than 30 years for his family and community. He loved traveling with the love of his life. He was known for his ability to fix just about anything and his willingness to help anyone. He most recently enjoyed his home in Venice, Fla., where he spent time fishing off Sharky’s pier. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him and created lifelong memories. He will be missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled on May 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Monadnock Mountain View Cemetery, followed by a celebration at his home in Sullivan. Pastor Todd Layton from the Marlow United Methodist Church will officiate.
