Evelyn T. Aveline

Evelyn T. (Daniel) Aveline, 89, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.
Born on Oct. 8, 1931, in Ludlow, Mass., Evelyn was the daughter of the late Lena (LaFountain) and Albert Daniel Sr. She was raised in Swanzey and graduated from Thayer High School. During her life Evelyn was employed by American Optical, MPB and OK Fairbanks.
In November of 1949, Evelyn married Henry J. Aveline. The two made a wonderful life together and enjoyed nearly 63 years before Henry’s passing in 2012. Anyone who knew them together knew of their devotion to one another and the joy they received from their marriage.
At the heart of her interests was family. Evelyn cherished moments as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She brought herself fully to every moment, creating lifelong memories and experiences with her family. As a result of her kind, compassionate demeanor and her willingness to help others, Evelyn had many friends and family members who treasured the support they received from her.
Evelyn was a woman of faith who found comfort in believing that she would eventually be reunited with her husband and family that had gone before her. In her lifetime, she was a member of both St. Anthony’s in Swanzey and St. Bernard’s in Keene.
Evelyn will be deeply missed by many, including her daughter, Dianna Cheever, and her husband, Richard; her granddaughters: Danielle Potter and her husband, Kyle; and Jamie Day and her husband, Craig; her great-granddaughters: Rylee and Madeline Day, and Avery Potter; her nieces: Charlene Lazzaro and Linda Daniel; a great-niece, Lisette Swartz, and her husband, Corey; her lifelong best friend, Marjorie Earle; and her dear friend, John Laplante.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings: Wilfred “Pedro” Daniel, Ulysses “Shorty” Daniel and Albert “Buster” Daniel; and a nephew, Wayne Daniel.
A private graveside service will be held at the family plot at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Evelyn T. Aveline’s name may do so to a charity of your choice. Evelyn was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Easter Seals.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Words of sympathy and memories of Evelyn may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
