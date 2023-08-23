Evelyn M. (Lancey) Tebo, 92, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family following a period of declining health.
She was born on May 30, 1931, in Keene, daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Morris) Lancey. She attended Swanzey and Keene area schools.
Throughout her career, Evelyn had been employed in retail and by Finast Grocery before earning her real estate license.
In September of 1973, she married the love of her life, Michael “Mike” R. Tebo.
Evelyn’s passion in life was her family and spending all the time she could with them. Together they enjoyed camping, traveling and biking. She loved curling up with a good book, cooking meals for those she loved and going for walks. She and Mike cherished their time on the golf course together.
Evelyn will be dearly missed by her children: Dennis Fish of Keene; and Cheryl Fish and her partner, Carla Coffey, of Northampton, Mass.; her grandchildren: Kelly Fish Pentedemos, Angela Fish Waldron and David Fish; her great-grandchildren: Bailey Troy, Nathan Pentedemos, Briana Waldron, Isabella Waldron, William Waldron, Brandon Raito and Bella Fish; her great-great-grandchildren: Jason Raito and Elsie Raito; as well as numerous extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of more than 40 years, Mike; her grandson, Jason Fish; and eight siblings.
Services for Evelyn were held privately with family on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Evelyn, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.