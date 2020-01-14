Evelyn Harding Smith
Evelyn (Watkins) Harding Smith, 98, of Roxboro, N.C., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home.
Born in Ashburnham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Clayton F. and Rose Watkins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her first husband, Leroy W. Harding; second husband, Page T. Smith; daughter, Sandra Tetlak; brothers: Raymond, Clayton Jr., Herman and Frankie Watkins; sisters: Alice, Bernice and Lillian.
Mrs. Smith attended Sts. Mary & Edward Catholic Church in Roxboro, N.C. She enjoyed playing tennis and ice skating. Her other hobbies included sewing, embroidering, cooking, singing, dancing and listening to county/western music.
Surviving are: her children: Donnie Harding of Roxboro, N.C.; and Terry Watkins of Dublin; six grandchildren: Karen Atkins, Sarah Dowdy, Eddie Tetlak, Laura Bunderson, Nathan Watkins and Rebecca Kelly; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sts. Mary & Edward Catholic Church in Roxboro, N.C., with the Father William Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held following the burial.
Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, attn: Relay For Life of Person County, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27165; or the Amedisys Hospice, 3320 U.S. 1 Highway, Suite B, Franklinton, NC 27525.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
