Evelyn Hammerman
Evelyn Barbara Schulman Hammerman passed away July 1, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Lee Hammerman.
She is survived by her sons, James and Maggie (Leary) Hammerman of Arlington, Mass., Arnold and Janet (Green) Hammerman of Mukilteo, Wash., Andrew Hammerman and Michelle Kirby of Chugchilan Ecuador and Rochester, Mass.; grandchildren, Hannah and Aviva Hamavid, Hadyn and Avery Hammerman; her brother, Robert and Sandi Schulman; brother-in-law, Alan (Mickey) and Myrna Hammerman; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Evie was born in Rochester N.Y., June 9, 1937, to Abraham and Lillian (Snider) Schulman. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, and Master’s in social work from the University of Illinois.
She and Herb met as childhood sweethearts, later marrying and raising their family in Highland Park, Ill.
She had many close friends through the Jewish community, sailing and the arts. She worked as a mother, art docent, and psychiatric social worker before retiring to live on a sailboat cruising the eastern seaboard and Caribbean with Herb.
After Herb’s death in 1994 she moved to a house in the woods on a pond in Jaffrey. There she developed another close community, swimming, kayaking, playing tennis, painting, hiking, reading and doing volunteer work.
Evie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. An artist, activist, nature lover and world traveler, she was happiest surrounded by family and friends. She will be remembered for her drive and determination, strong values, spunky adventurous personality, and generosity.
Funeral services were held in Chicago. A celebration of life will be held at her home on the pond in New Hampshire tentatively Aug. 10. Burial was in the Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, Ill.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center’s Hammerman Family Fund or Electric Earth Concerts.
To share a memory or offer her family a condolence please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.
