Evelyn E. Montrone
Evelyn E. (Gove) Montrone, 98, a longtime resident of Keene, and later of West Lebanon, passed away Sept. 24, 2019, at the Applewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
She was born May 2, 1921, in Troy, the daughter of John and Esther (Abare) Gove. She had one brother, Ken, who passed away many years ago.
As a young woman she graduated from Dresser Business School and went on to work as Mr. Dresser’s secretary.
On July 9, 1945, she married Angelo Montrone of Keene. Starting their lives together in Troy, they moved with their two young sons to Keene into the second home Angie built himself in 1958. Evelyn raised her sons at home while her husband taught industrial arts at what was then the Keene Jr. High School until he retired. As the boys got older, Evelyn took up part-time work at clothing stores in downtown Keene, such as The Quality Shoppe. After retirement, Evelyn and Angie moved to West Lebanon.
Evelyn was a devoted wife, loving Mom and proud “Grammy.” Her home was most often filled with the aroma of the homemade foods she enjoyed making for her family: her cookies, pies and the “very best” whoopie pies. She loved creating a warm and welcoming home; she was an excellent decorator and even won a roomful of furniture from Plotkin’s Furniture for coming up with the best floor plan in a contest. Fashion was also something that came natural to her, and she was always put together with style.
She is survived by her sons: William Montrone and his wife, Sandra; and Dale Montrone and his wife Rebecca; her grandchildren: Tyler Montrone and his wife, Kathryn; and Krista Montrone; her great-granddaughter, Juliette Eve; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the The Carriage House, 75 Winter St., Keene, which is directly across from the Keene Library and recognized as a large yellow Victorian-style house. You will be directed to a free parking area when you arrive. The family will remember Evelyn in a private committal ceremony in the St. Joseph Cemetery at another time.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.