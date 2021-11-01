Evelyn D. Warner, 100, of Troy, passed away in the comfort of her home on Oct. 28, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born in Keene on Oct. 8, 1921, daughter of the late Eva (Dubois) and Romeo Bleau Sr. Evelyn had been a longtime resident of Keene and had taken much pride in her beloved home at 215 Water St.
Evelyn worked at several area businesses, including Roberts Hart Shoes, Hedstrom Furniture, and People’s Laundry, from which she retired.
An active member of the Keene Senior Center, Evelyn enjoyed bingo and cards with friends, as well as being part of the singing group there. She liked old country music. Attending family gatherings was time Evelyn thoroughly loved. She had a passion for cooking and had continued to cook for those she loved until the very end.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Wayne Ellis and his wife, Priscilla, of Swanzey; Carlene Allard and her wife, Maxine, of Walpole; Lynn Raymond and her husband, Noel, of Keene; and Judy Vaine and her husband, Terry, of Troy; her siblings: Pauline Germane of Texas; Claudette Fish of Keene; and Janet Sauseville of New York; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her loving caretakers, Debbie Green and Theresa Graves.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur Ellis; her second husband, Herbert Warner; her sons, Gary Ellis and Alan Ellis; and her siblings, Francis Bleau, Norman Bleau, Romeo Bleau, Robert Bleau, Leona Meliski, Gaberial McGrath, Shirley Stone and Juliette Hope.
In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes, the family will hold a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn D. Warner’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com for the Warner family.
