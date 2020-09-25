Eva Frances Nappi, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away late Sunday night, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Westwood Center in Keene after a period of declining health.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1926, in Boston, the daughter of Ruth Wilson. She and her mom moved around Massachusetts while she was a child, before settling in Brattleboro, where she resided for approximately 18 years. She moved to Keene in 1970 and aside from a couple years in Lebanon, lived in Keene for 50 years.
She met Antonio “Tony” Nappi after a mutual church friend introduced them. They married on July 28, 1962. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage and happiness before his death on March 13, 2006.
She was employed as a clerk at the Holstein Association in Brattleboro for five years, the Quality Shoppe in Keene for numerous years, and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, where she served many roles including being a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. She was a talented seamstress, quilter and cook, especially when it came to baking. Her faith and her family were hand in hand in importance. She deeply loved and cherished both.
Eva is survived by her daughters: Faith E. Wilder and her husband, Charles, of Keene, Beverly Stoddard and her husband, Chet, of Keene, Ruth Nash of Brockton, Mass., and Christina Nappi of St. Petersburg, Fla.; six grandchildren, including Kaiya R. Ball and her fiancé, Matt Parsons, of Winchester; many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband, Antonio Nappi, and children: Amy Olivia White, Matthew J. Nappi and Toni Nappi.
In keeping with Eva’s request, there will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene. The family will hold a private committal in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eva F. Nappi’s name to the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 or to the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (https://cedarcrest4kids.org/).
