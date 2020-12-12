Eva A. (Clark) Morin, 106, died Dec. 3, 2020, at her home at American House in Keene.
Eva was born in Carlisle, Mass., on May 19, 1914, to Romey and Rose (Fadden) Clark. She married Roland E. Morin in 1936 and moved to Hudson, Mass., where they raised their two children, Paul E. Morin and Suzanne I. Morin. In 1959 Eva and Roland moved to Laconia, N.H., where Roland was installed as the Unitarian Universalist minister. In 1963 they moved to Chelmsford, Mass., where Roland served as the minister of the UU church. They lived in Chelmsford until their retirement in 1979. Eva was involved in church and community affairs, acting in a local production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” In retirement they moved to Campton, N.H., where they enjoyed the beauty of the White Mountains.
Upon her husband’s death in 1984, Eva moved several times to be closer to family: Nashua, Maynard, Mass., Stow, Mass., and finally Keene. She enjoyed reading, painting with watercolors, gardening, her family and friends of all ages.
She was so excited that she got to see a woman elected as vice president with the incoming administration of Biden and Harris. When Eva was born women did not have voting rights. She saw a lot of changes in her lifetime.
She is survived by her son Paul Morin and his wife, Margaret, of Tinmouth, Vt., and her daughter Suzanne Morin and her husband, Joseph Staples, of Keene; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers Charles, Romey and Edwin Clark; her twin sister, Ruth (Clark) Wilson, her sister Katherine (Clark) Simpson, great-granddaughter Katie Vaillette and great-grandson Adam Hebert.
Due to the pandemic there will be a memorial service later in 2021.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Eva’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 or the Keene Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St., Keene NH 03431.
