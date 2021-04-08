Eugene Michael Judd passed away at the age of 59 on April 1, 2021, in Keene.
He was born on May 6, 1961, in Keene. He was a hard worker at People’s Linen for more than 30 years before his cancer diagnosis. He also enjoyed being a flagger at Winchester Speedpark. He enjoyed listening to all types of music and he liked to watch NASCAR, NCIS and WWE. He liked to collect trains. Eugene enjoyed going places with his wife and kids. He would go to the Big E and Six Flags, and Tennessee and Alabama.
Eugene was survived by his wife, Amanda (Fontaine); and his four children: Michael Judd of Keene; Amanda and Tyrell Sweezy of Manchester; Jonathan Judd of Keene; and Amber Judd of Keene; and his five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Hannah, Sebastian, Sophia and Oriana. Eugene was also survived by his mother, Esther Cunningham, of Shelbyville, Tenn.; and his five sisters: Susan Deloach of Madison, Ala.; Betty Pillsbury of Claremont; Nancy Barr of Concord; Sherry MacDougall of Alton; and Karen Jarels of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; and four step-sisters: Julie Wescott of Keene; Karen Wescott of Keene; Lynn Fuller of Alaska; and Thsheaily Wescott of New Mexico. Eugene was also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and lots of cousins. Eugene is predeceased by his father, Fred Judd; his brother, Richard Judd; and a sister, Linda Judd.
There will not be a memorial, but a celebration of life will be held for Eugene Judd in the summer. His family wants to celebrate his life.
