Eugene Matthew Wiltanger

The huge heart and gentle soul of Eugene Matthew “Matty” Wiltanger, 56, of Keene, will be greatly missed with his sudden passing at his home on Jan. 3, 2022.
His parents, Eugene R. Wiltanger and Charlene D. Wiltanger, welcomed their son into the world on July 26, 1965, in Asmara, Ethiopia. Matty grew up in many places around the world but always considered Hyannis on Cape Cod to be home until settling in the Keene area in 1990.
Matty’s compassionate heart in helping others brought him his greatest joy as a member of the staff at The Community Kitchen in Keene.
He had a thirst for knowledge, attending River Valley Community College in Keene. He was also a history buff. He enjoyed reading, especially anything with a nautical theme. Matty loved the ocean and times on Cape Cod as well as the shores of Maine, which brought him many wonderful memories. He also enjoyed hiking and fishing. He especially enjoyed cooking, preparing wonderful meals for all of the people he cared about in this world.
He will be greatly missed by so many in our community, especially his soul mate of seven years, Meighan Driscoll, of Keene, whom he met while working at The Community Kitchen; his children: Samuel Wiltanger and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Olmstead, of Troy; Kasey L. Wiltanger of Tucson, Ariz.; and Gherri L. Wiltanger of Walpole; his mother, Charlene D. Reinbold, of Keene; his father, Eugene R. Wiltanger, of Pennsylvania; his aunts, Dorothy LaFratta of Boylston, Mass., and Barbara Thompson of Carmel, Maine; Meighan’s parents, Brian and Patricia Driscoll, of Leominster, Mass.; and Meighan’s siblings, whom he considered as his own: David and Nicole Driscoll of Leominster, Mass.; Brittany and PJ Lasala of Gardner, Mass.; Brian Driscoll Jr. of Leominster, Mass.; and Michael Driscoll of Leominster, Mass.; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
A celebration of Matty’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distance requirements. In honor of Matty’s favorite color, all those attending the celebration of life are asked to please wear something pink.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matty’s memory to Boston Sight (bostonsight.org); or The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431; or to an organization of one’s choosing.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.