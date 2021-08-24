Eugene Lehto, 66, of Gilsum and formerly of Keene, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021. He passed peacefully at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
