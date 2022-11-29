Eugene L. Hall

Eugene “Gene” L. Hall Sr., 77, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully while resting on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, under the care of Keene Center Genesis.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1945, to the late Mildred Belle (Cole) and Harold Charles Hall Sr. in Keene. Gene was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1965.
Gene worked for the Black Mountain Inn in Brattleboro at the service desk for 26 years until he retired earlier this year. He also worked at the Winding Brook Lodge in Keene for 10 years along with working at the Valley Green Motel in Keene.
Eugene loved spending his time playing cribbage or any card game, and taking vacations with his family.
Mr. Hall is survived his four children: Annemarie Colvin of Enfield; Scott Hall of Summerville, S.C.; Eugene Hall Jr. of Chesterfield; and Jessica Sanchez and her husband, Joshua, of Keene; a brother, Harold Hall Jr., and his wife, Kay, of Claremont; along with his 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is now at rest with his parents; and his three siblings: George Hall, Thelma Hollis and Carolin Croteau.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. The funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., also at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, with a burial to follow in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue in Keene.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Association (www.cancer.org).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).