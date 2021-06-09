Eugene Gerald Jensen, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the home of his care provider, Jenn Hobbs, and her family in Brandon, Vt.
Eugene was born in Cobleskill, N.Y., on May 31, 1934, to Henry and Ida (Nethaway) Jensen. He was the oldest of six children. At a young age he moved with his family to Vermont. He spent the rest of his life living in various places around the state, starting and ending in the Brandon area. For many years he lived in Springfield with his loving caregivers, MaryLou and David Martin. He relocated in 2013 to Rutland to live at Westview Court. Here he was loved by the staff and other residents. Eugene had a smile and charm that would light up the room. He will be greatly missed.
Eugene is survived by his sister, Wendy Parris, and her husband, Kim, of Ocala, Fla., from whom he enjoyed receiving packages and cards; his sister-in-law, Alison Jensen, of Everett, Mass.; two special nieces, Doreen Pouliot and Denise Roentsch, whose visits he always looked forward to; and many other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his guardian, Mindy Hammann. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters, Phyllis Kopacz, Audrey Stowell and Nancy Goodwin. His brother, Robert Jensen, passed away on May 6, 2021.
A graveside committal service and burial for Eugene and his brother, Robert, will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021, at noon at the Walpole Cemetery in Walpole.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.