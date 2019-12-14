Eugene F. Lehane
Eugene Francis Lehane, 88, a resident of Hinsdale, died early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hillside Village in Keene.
Mr. Lehane was born on Canal Street in Hinsdale on Feb. 19, 1931, the son of James and Agnes (Waterman) Lehane. He attended school and lived in Hinsdale most of his life.
He proudly served his country in the Vermont National Guard and was stationed in Munich, Germany, during the Korean War. Mr. Lehane was a member of both the Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion.
Prior to his retirement he worked 17 years for Appropriate Technology Corp. and Northern Cross Industries. He had also worked for 30 years at the former H. Margolin Co. in Brattleboro.
On June 22, 1974, in Hinsdale he was married to Beverly Young, who predeceased him on Aug. 3, 2014. His first marriage to Florence Mary Johnson ended in divorce.
Survivors include: four sons: Robin Lehane and wife, Nancy, of Winchester; Mark Lehane of Swanzey; Larry Lehane and his wife, Irene, of Ocean Springs, Miss.; and Michael Lehane and his wife, Laura, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; and four step-children: Elmer Paul Wilkins III and wife, Cindy, of Cedarville, Ohio; William Wilkins and wife, Margo, of Hinsdale; Kathleen Katula of Dummerston, Vt.; and Carl Wilkins of Dresden, Maine.
Additionally, he leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by: one son, Scott Francis Lehane; two grandsons: Elmer Paul Wilkins IV, and Jeffrey Wilkins; a sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and George Slicer; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Rita Lehane.
Graveside committal services in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale will be conducted in the springtime, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
