Eugene Clifford Hastings, of Hinsdale, passed away on May 21, 2021, after a brief illness at age 79.
Gene was born in Hinsdale on Sept. 12, 1941, to Clifford E. Hastings and Clayda (nee Burdo) Hastings in the Monument Road house built by his father and grandfather. He resided in that very same house for his entire life.
Gene raised his children in that home and spent his life there telling stories to his children, grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren. He was the family historian and valued making sure that family history was passed down from generation to generation. He was a storyteller like no other.
His lifelong career was in the printing industry, working for Vermont Print Company for many years, and later at the Book Press in Brattleboro and True Color in Greenfield, Mass. After retirement he worked at Spofford Lake community beach in the summers. He was a gardener and an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and just walk in the woods. He was an environmentalist before it became commonplace and always conveyed both a love of the outdoors and respect for nature and especially the necessity of its preservation for future generations. The most important thing in his life was family, and family came first above all else. He was utterly passionate about instilling practical life skills on his children and grandchildren and was enormously proud that he’d had a hand in raising a resourceful, resilient, and self-sufficient clan.
He is survived by his mother, Clayda Hastings, also of Hinsdale; five children: Serena Benedict and her husband, George Benedict; Dawn Hastings and her husband, Aaron Betts; Monica Hastings and her husband, Dana Sprague; Clifford E. Hastings II and his wife, Cynthia Hastings; and Laura Santerre and her husband, Troy Santerre; eight grandchildren: Troy Benedict and his wife, Rachael; Tristan Benedict and his wife Caitlin; Taran Benedict and partner, Allison Fiske; Stephen Hastings and his wife, Tierney; Spencer Hastings; Laol Short; Cameron Santerre; and Parker Santerre; two great-grandchildren: George Lincoln Benedict and Lillian Benedict; three siblings: Gail LeVasseur; Brenda Burns and her husband, Doug; and Wayne Hastings and his wife, Cindy. He is also survived by the mothers of his children, Georgina Carley and Linda Descoteaux.
He was predeceased by his father, Clifford Hastings; a son, Howard Hastings; his brother-in-law, Theodore LeVasseur; and his beloved Shih Tzu, Miss Priss.
There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial ceremony at the Meetinghouse Cemetery in Hinsdale. Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
