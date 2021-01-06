Ethel R. Brosnahan

Ethel Mae (Rousseau) Brosnahan, 93, of Brattleboro, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital from complications related to COVID-19.
Ethel was born in Keene to Octave and Antoinette Rousseau on July 1, 1927, and was delivered by Dr. John J. Brosnahan Sr., her future father-in-law. Ethel was the ninth of 10 children and was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters.
In 1952, Ethel married John J. Brosnahan Jr. Ethel and John met while golfing at the Keene Country Club. John passed away on Jan. 19, 1996.
For 31 years Ethel performed many functions within the Vermont court system. She was a part-time Deputy Sheriff for 19 years, working as a Court Officer in charge of jury management at the Vermont District Court in Brattleboro. In November 1986, Ethel was the first woman Assistant Judge to be elected in Windham County, a position she held for 12 years.
Ethel also served on the Board of Civil Authority and was a Justice of the Peace for 16 years. She was active as a member of the Brattleboro and Windham County Democratic Committees and served as a Town Meeting member for many years.
Ethel so enjoyed telling stories of the trouble she sometimes found herself in growing up with five brothers close in age. She is remembered by her daughters as an outgoing and sociable person who much loved her granddaughters and took pride in their accomplishments.
She also loved music, especially the singing of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Janis Joplin and Willie Nelson. If there was music in the air she was moving.
For the past nine years, Ethel was a resident at Holton Home in Brattleboro.
Ethel is survived by two daughters, Patricia B. Watson (Bill) and Bette Laskowski (Michael); her granddaughters, Rebekka and Meghan Laskowski, and Laura Watson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass and burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions are invited for: Holton Home, 158 Western Ave., Brattleboro VT 05301; Rescue Inc., 541 Canal St., Brattleboro VT 05301; or St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send condolences, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
