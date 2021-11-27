Ethel M. (Ellis) Nowak-Bergeron, 95, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. She passed peacefully at Keene Center Genesis in Keene after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).