Ethel M. Nowak-Bergeron

Ethel M. Ellis Nowak-Bergeron, 96, died on Nov. 24, 2021, due to natural causes at Genesis Keene Center.
Ethel was born on July 3, 1925, at home on Stanton Street in Pawcatuck, Conn., to the late C. Royal Ellis and Margaret E. (Kelliher) Ellis. She attended schools in Connecticut and Massachusetts. In 1935, the family moved to Keene. Ethel graduated from Keene High School in 1943. She went on to study bookkeeping at night at the Dresser Business School.
Ethel married Edward P. Nowak on July 19, 1947, at St. Bernard Church in Keene. Edward predeceased her on Nov. 23, 1972. She then married Louis A. Bergeron at St. Margaret Mary Church on Dec. 2, 1988. Louis predeceased her in June 27, 2012.
She worked at various jobs and retired from the Keene Clinic in 1988. Ethel enjoyed gardening, walking, baking, sewing, knitting and square dancing. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Paul E. Nowak (Phyllis) and Thomas C. Nowak (Terri), and daughter, Karen M. Herbert; her grandchildren: Pamela Marquis (Nathan), Cari Ellis (Randall), Julie Gelormine (Robert), Brian Nowak (Jamie), Sarah Herbert and Jared Herbert (Katie); as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by three children from a combined marriage: Richard Bergeron (Diane), Steven Bergeron (Nataliya) and Robert Bergeron (Cindy); and her lifelong friend, Carolyn Howard Goodell. Ethel is predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Alan Ellis and C. Frederick Ellis; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
She was a communicant at St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene and served as President of the Regina Coeli Society. In keeping with Ethel’s wishes all services were private. She was buried in the family lot with Christian burial rights at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.