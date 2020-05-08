Ethel L. Currie
Ethel L. (Ford) Currie of Medway, Mass., died April 26, 2020, at the age of 95.
She was born in Marlborough on Jan. 1, 1925. With much fondness she always remembered her “Shangri-La” at Stone Pond, Marlborough, where she lived with her parents, Robert A. and Ednah (Chamberlain) Ford; her brother, Bob; her sister, Peggy Rollins, who lives in Troy; and her sister, Gwen Yardley, who lives in Walpole. She was the wife of George R. Currie, who passed in 1997; and the mother of Judie Pepin of Medway, Mass., who now resides in Weare; and Nancy Murray, who resides in Pocatello, Idaho.
When she graduated from high school, nurses were badly needed during World War II and she became a Cadet Nurse, graduating from Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts. She spent many years working in hospital nurseries in the Boston area and finished off her long nursing career at Boston Lying-In Hospital.
A woman of deep faith, she was the kindest person who always remembered someone with a card, which she frequently would slip under the residents’ doors at Mahan Circle where she lived. Everyone who knew her always said she was the sweetest, most-caring person they ever met and had a great sense of humor.
She celebrated her 90th birthday by surprising everyone and going zip-lining. She loved to read, crochet, knit, her pets and spent quite a bit of time traveling or fishing with her husband before he passed after 50 years of marriage.
She leaves behind a granddaughter, Christine Patton, and her husband, Mark, of Londonderry; granddaughter Kimberley Brown, and her husband, David, of Amherst; a grandson, Mark Einsmann, and his fiance, Allison, of Gray, Maine; a great-grandson, Eric Rook; a great-grandson, Peter Brown, and his fiance, Alicia; a great-granddaughter, Ashley Brown, and her fiance, Jarron; a great-granddaughter, Sarah Rook; a great-great-granddaughter, Cherokee Rook; a great-great-grandson, Nico Rook Poulin; also her sister-in-law, Priscilla Currie, of Plymouth, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was much loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.
At this time arrangements are private and are under the care of by Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, Medway, Mass.(www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) with a Celebration of Life to be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Medway Village Church, 170 Village St., Medway, MA 02053.
