Ethan A. Murray, 48, a resident of Ashuelot and formerly of Beverly, Mass., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, with the love of family by his side.
Ethan was born a son to Gregory B. Murray and the late Carolyn A. (Surman) on Jan. 26, 1975, in Peterborough. Ethan was an intelligent and talented individual. He attended Beverly, Mass., public schools, was an outstanding soccer player and he was the co-captain of the soccer team. He later played collegiate soccer at Coastal Carolina University and Salem State University. He graduated from Salem State University with a degree in business and accounting.
During his working career, he worked in the family business as a carpenter.
Ethan lived in Beverly, Mass., until 2019, after the death of his mother, who had been a French teacher at Beverly High School. He then moved to Ashuelot where he and his father, Greg Murray, built a house for them to live. He had many good friends and people who loved him and was blessed to have a large and supportive family. He was also a talented musician, songwriter, and had a self-titled CD. Ethan had a very good singing voice.
He will be greatly missed by those who knew him as the gentle soul that he was.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Nelson Village Cemetery, 6 Hardy Hill Road, Nelson.
