Esther Luther

Esther (Schumann) Luther, of 161 Luther Hill Road, Acworth, returned to the loving arms of her Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was 93.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1930, in Charlestown, the daughter of Felix G. and Elizabeth (Hahn) Schumann. Esther graduated from Charlestown High School in 1948. A few years later, she caught the eye of a young dairy farmer from Acworth, Earl F. Luther Jr. They were married on Oct. 18, 1957. They raised three children, Laurie, John and Tom, on their dairy farm, where Esther took an active role in the work of the farm, herding cows and driving tractor. Esther loved to point out that she was a farmer’s daughter, a farmer’s wife and a farmer’s mother.
For more than 50 years, Esther proudly served the Fall Mountain Regional School District as a school bus driver, retiring at the age of 90. She ferried multiple generations of district children safely to and from school, even taking one little girl home on a tractor in a snowstorm. In 2020, Esther was celebrated for her remarkable career and was featured in a segment of New Hampshire Chronicle.
Esther was an active member of the United Church of Acworth. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the choir, which she did for some six decades. She recently received recognition for more than 50 years of service as assistant treasurer.
A strong and independent woman, Esther took great pride in her lovely, two-story colonial home, immense lawns and photo-worthy flower gardens. She was devoted to her family and loved animals. She leaves behind her beloved black lab, Annie, and two cats, Socks and Sunny.
Esther was an accomplished upholsterer and seamstress. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing elaborate holiday feasts for the family. She was an avid reader and always had a good book near at hand. Esther delighted in cruising the back roads in her 2004 Sebring convertible with the top down.
Esther is survived by three children and their spouses: Laurie and Scott Luther-Houghton of Acworth; John W. and Robin Luther of Acworth; and Thomas E. and Linda Luther of Durham; and three granddaughters: Karyn E. Luther of Acworth, Maria Luther-Houghton of Keene; and Griselda Luther-Houghton of Acworth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earl, in 2006.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff of Springfield Hospital, including that of the emergency department, radiology department and the in-patient care unit for their professionalism, dedication, compassion and love shown not only to Esther but also to the entire family during her illness and passing.
There will be no calling hours. A private committal service for the immediate family will be held in Acworth on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at noon. There will be a church service and celebration of her life at 1 p.m. at the Church on the Hill in Acworth, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.
The Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fall Mountain Educational Endowment Association, P.O. Box 610, Charlestown NH 03603. FMEEA is an independent, non-profit organization established to raise and distribute private funds to promote excellence and opportunity in the local schools in programs which are beyond the scope of their budgets.
Donations may also be made in Esther’s memory to the Shedd-Porter Memorial Library, 2 Main St., Alstead NH 03602.