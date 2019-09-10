Ernest L. McLean Jr.
Ernest L. “Buddy” McLean Jr., 89, longtime resident of Dublin, died early Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with the love of his family surrounding him.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1929, in Nashua, to Ernest L. and Lillian E. (O’Niel) McLean Sr. He was a 1948 graduate of Peterborough High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation. He was honorably discharged, at the rank of Radarman Third Class, in December 1952.
In January of 1952, he married the love of his life, Alene Rajaniemi and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before her death in December 2016.
Buddy worked as a machinist for many years at the Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation, retiring at the age of 62, in 1991.
He spent his retirement years with family close by, enjoying his home in Dublin.
Ernest is survived by his five children, Lee McLean of Port Charlotte, Fla., Sharon Dion of Dublin, Cindy Joseph of Wolfeboro, Mark McLean of Dublin and Dwayne McLean and his wife, Meloni, of Dublin; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Alene McLean; a brother, Robert “Joe” McLean; and a sister, Beverly Walker.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the family plot in Dublin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ernest L. McLean Jr.’s name to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with Ernest’s family please visit his online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.